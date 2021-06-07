 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


An Evening Of Reflection And Promise As The Pulse Anniversary Approaches

by (WMFE)

The temporary memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


As the 5th anniversary of the Pulse shooting approaches, One Orlando Alliance plans to hold an Evening of Reflection and Promise tonight. 

The event aims to look at the intersection of religious beliefs and LGBTQ identity, and discuss a better path forward. 

A panel of LGBTQ+ persons will share their personal experiences at the free event. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando City Commissioners Regina Hill and Patty Sheehan, who was the first openly gay elected official in Central Florida, will give remarks at the interfaith service. The Orlando Gay Chorus will provide the music. 

Seating at the event is first come first served. When you arrive, you will be assigned your own social distanced pod, which can hold up to 5 people.

The event is 7 p.m. tonight at the Dr. Philips Center’s Frontyard Festival.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP