An Area of Low Pressure in the Atlantic Could Turn into a Cyclone, Bringing Showers and Thunderstorms

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a higher probability that a cyclone could form in the North Atlantic today.

That’s weeks before the official start of the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s about a 70 percent chance an area of low pressure off the coast of Bermuda could turn into a subtropical or tropical cyclone by the end of the day today.

Meteorologists say the storm could bring showers and thunderstorms to the Central Florida area.

130p Monday: Broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has a 70% chance of becoming a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone later today or tonight. Interests in Bermuda should monitor this system’s progress. More https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/bVdo9p8ZqS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 20, 2019

But by late Tuesday, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development of the storm.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

Reminder that the time to prepare for hurricane season is NOW! #RoadtoReadiness #Hurricane Strong https://t.co/tS67md12R3 — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) May 16, 2019

The first official storm of the season will be named Andrea.

For more weather updates, download the Florida Storms app or click on the Storms tab on the WMFE website.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.