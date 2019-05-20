 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


An Area of Low Pressure in the Atlantic Could Turn into a Cyclone, Bringing Showers and Thunderstorms

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
That's weeks before the official start of the hurricane season. Photo: NWS Twitter

That's weeks before the official start of the hurricane season. Photo: NWS Twitter

The National Hurricane Center says there’s a higher probability that a cyclone could form in the North Atlantic today.

That’s weeks before the official start of the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says there’s about a 70 percent chance an area of low pressure off the coast of Bermuda could turn into a subtropical or tropical cyclone by the end of the day today.

Meteorologists say the storm could bring showers and thunderstorms to the Central Florida area.

But by late Tuesday, conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development of the storm.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and ends November 30.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

The first official storm of the season will be named Andrea.

For more weather updates, download the Florida Storms app or click on the Storms tab on the WMFE website.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP