Amway Center Begins To Fill Up As Supporters Await President Trump’s Arrival

by (WMFE)

Photo: Amy Green, WMFE

Trump supporters are beginning to file into the Amway Center in downtown Orlando ahead of the president’s announcement of a 2020 re election campaign .

The 20,000 seat arena is filling up this hour with thousands of supporters in red hats and Trump tee shirts.

Trump’s son Eric warmed up the crowd outside the arena as supporters waited for hours, some days, to get in.

Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to speak at the rally announcing the bid for a second term.

Trump is scheduled to take the stage tonight at 8.

Protesters gathered across Orlando ahead of the event.


