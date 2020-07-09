 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Amidst Rising Cases Nationwide, International Students Must Take One In-Person Class This Fall

International students at the University of Central Florida will be required to take in-person classes this fall in order to pursue their studies in the United States.

The requirement for international students to take at least one face-to-face class was waived at the beginning of the pandemic. 

But starting this fall UCF Global Associate Director Paolo Graxton says the prerequisite is back on for bachelors, masters and graduate students from other countries.

“They will have to take at least one in-person course and that could be a blended modality, or a mixed mod class, or a reduced seating class.”

Graxton says international undergraduate students who have to take at least twelve credits, must take one of these credits in person. 

He says all university study abroad programs have been cancelled or postponed.

“And any travel related to university business is currently suspended.”

He says all students and staff will be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing when they return to campus in August.

