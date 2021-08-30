 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Amid Virus, Florida Wildlife Authorities Issue No-Take Order On Freshwater Turtles

Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission


The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is prohibiting the take or transport of certain freshwater turtle species. 

The executive order is aimed at conserving the turtles as the agency investigates a virus sickening them.

The Turtle Bunyavirus has been detected in Florida softshell turtles, peninsula cooters, Florida red-bellied cooters, yellow-bellied sliders and red-eared sliders. 

The sick turtles show signs of lethargy, swollen, closed or sunken eyelids and discolored softshells. The turtles also may have trouble breathing and swim irregularly.

The virus has been detected in Brevard, Collier, Indian River, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam and Seminole counties, although there have been reports throughout the state. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating the virus in 2018.

Permitted activities may continue, including the purchase and transport of turtles from registered breeders. Floridians also are encouraged to bring sick turtles to rehabilitation facilities. 


