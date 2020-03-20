 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Amid coronavirus threat, Florida lawmakers OK $93.2B budget

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Micheile Henderson @micheile

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Against the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, Florida lawmakers have brought their 2020 session to a close. Before adjourning on Thursday afternoon, the Legislature approved a $93.2 billion budget that is on its way to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

The budget document includes $500 million in new spending to boost the minimum pay of new teachers, 3% raises for state workers and $300 million in extra reserves to help address the economic hardship wrought by the outbreak.

The budget also includes $25 million requested by the governor for direct costs to contain the virus. Already there’s talk about a special session if the money runs short.


