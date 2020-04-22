American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood Will Offer One Hundred Coronavirus Tests a Day Starting Next Week

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Seminole County Health Department will provide the American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood with one hundred coronavirus tests a day starting next week.

Dr. Shakil Ahmed, who runs the clinic, says they’re currently testing about five to six people a day.

“We’re going to bring them in. We’re going to do a quick test and some of them will be sitting in the car. And some of them will be coming in depending on if they have symptoms or not.”

Ahmed says anyone with symptoms or who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient can be tested.

“If somebody’s exposed. If somebody’s very concerned that they have a family member with COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, we would test them.”

Walk-ins for general medical appointments are no longer being accepted at the clinic and dental visits have been suspended through May 8.

April 22: Currently 335 cases have been confirmed in Seminole County. There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths. For more information please visit https://t.co/2TwQGNpyWb. pic.twitter.com/1DlDsQP8LV — Seminole County, FL (@seminolecounty) April 22, 2020

