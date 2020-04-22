American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood Will Offer One Hundred Coronavirus Tests a Day Starting Next Week

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Photo: Ibrahim Boran

The Seminole County Health Department will provide the American Muslim Community Clinics in Longwood with one hundred coronavirus tests a day starting next week.  

Dr. Shakil Ahmed, who runs the clinic, says they’re currently testing about five to six people a day.

“We’re going to bring them in. We’re going to do a quick test and some of them will be sitting in the car. And some of them will be coming in depending on if they have symptoms or not.”

Ahmed says anyone with symptoms or who has been in contact with a COVID-19 patient can be tested. 

“If somebody’s exposed. If somebody’s very concerned that they have a family member with COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, we would test them.”

Walk-ins for general medical appointments are no longer being accepted at the clinic and dental visits have been suspended through May 8.

