 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Amendment 4 Bus Tour Hits The Road

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Desmond Meade at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Amendment 4 supporters launched a statewide bus tour Saturday to promote the restoration of voting rights for former felons. 

The first stop was the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office, where a group of returning citizens were casting their ballots in the Orlando elections. 

Derrick McGregor went to prison on a felony charge at the age of 18, in 2010. This is the first time he’s been able to vote. 

“It feels good, man, it feels good to be able to know that my voice is going to be heard,” said McGregor.

“And I’m not only doing it for myself but I’m doing it for those that have not got their rights back, and are even still incarcerated, their voices are silent right now.” 

Desmond Meade, the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, will be on the bus, but he will have to wait until next year to vote. He just moved out of the city of Orlando.

“Yes it is a bit of a delay,” said Meade.

“You know, for the weeks leading up to the election, every time I thought about it I got a little teary eyed. But I’m still happy because there are so many other folks that do live in the city that can vote and that are going to be able to participate.”

There are more than a million former felons in Florida. Meade says the goal of the bus tour is to reach as many of them as possible and help them register to vote, and to raise money for a fund to help pay fines and fees for the formerly convicted. 

“And there are enormous opportunities for folks to engage people with past felony convictions. We estimate that over 800,000 people do not have financial barriers, and we’ve just got to get the word out, and locate those people and make sure they’re registered and that they can also participate in elections. And then for the remaining five hundred plus thousand people who may have fines and fees, we’re rolling out our bus tour to let folks know that even though you have financial barriers, there are some pathways to remove those financial barriers, and be registered to vote.”

Stops on the tour this week include Daytona, Miami and Palm Beach. The bus will then make its way up to Tallahassee before returning to Orlando the weekend of the Florida Classic football game. 


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP