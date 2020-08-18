Amendment 4 Appeal Kicks Off On Election Day

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing arguments Tuesday about a 2019 Florida law that restored felons’ voting rights. The plaintiffs argue the law implementing a constitutional amendment doesn’t follow voters’ intent.

Since the hearing is happening during today’s primary election, that means felons who haven’t paid off their financial obligations won’t be able to cast a ballot.