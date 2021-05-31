Alzheimer’s Foundation of America Will Hold Webinar For Florida Vets

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will hold a webinar Tuesday to help Florida’s older military veterans who are at greater risk for the disease.

Charles Fuschillo, Alzheimer’s Foundation President and CEO, notes Florida has the nation’s third highest population of vets. “There are more than 1.5 million veterans in your state, ” he said. “Nearly 800,000 veterans in Florida are 65 years of age or older.”

Fuschillo said these vets are more susceptible to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. So, his organization is trying to help both older vets and those who care for them with a free, information-packed webinar on Tuesday, June 1st from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He said the webinar is “to provide information about brain health, veterans’ benefits and memory screening.”

Topics will include how to tap into those resources at the national and community level, and ways to ease the impact of the illness on patients and caregivers.

Fuschillo adds, “It’s important that individuals are empowered with the knowledge to be able to seek out support from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to provide them with the services, guidance and counseling that’s necessary.”

Individuals can register for free for the Brain Health Awareness Veterans’ Webinar at: alzfdn.org.