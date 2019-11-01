 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Alt.Latino’s Sonic Altar For Día De Los Muertos

by Felix Contreras (NPR)

The Día de los Muertos altar in the Alt.Latino World Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Image credit: Felix Contreras

It was the face of a six-year-old boy that reminded me to honor those who have passed this year. He was the youngest victim of a mass shooting in Gilroy, Calif., this past July. His face has stayed with me; he looked like one of my sons looking back at me with his innocent smile.

Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) has pre-Columbian, Mesoamerican roots based on indigenous philosophies about death and the hereafter. That outlook reaches through the centuries and fuels a celebration that has caught on here in the U.S. There’s even a Disney movie.

But it’s the music that surfaces the meaning behind the celebrations and face paintings. In what’s become an annual tradition on Alt.Latino, we remember those we’ve lost through song with reverence and a little joy. It’s a reminder to embrace life and embrace our loved ones even closer, especially our children.

