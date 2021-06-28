 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Alt.Latino’s Best Music of 2021 (So Far)

by NPR Music (NPR)

Photo: Rauw Alejandro


We can’t believe it’s already the end of June.

In Alt.Latino tradition, that means we take a look at the best music of the year so far: albums and singles that have stood out to us over the past six months.

On this episode, we have a panel of experts and contributors joining us who make it a habit to listen to as much music as they can.

Alt.Latino’s producer Anamaria Sayre joins us once again, as well as NPR’s Weekend Edition producer Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, L.A. Times culture writer Suzy Exposito and frequent Alt.Latino contributor Stefanie Fernández.

You can find these tracks and more on the Alt.Latino playlist, updated weekly by our team on Spotify and Apple Music.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP