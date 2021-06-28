Alt.Latino’s Best Music of 2021 (So Far)

We can’t believe it’s already the end of June.

In Alt.Latino tradition, that means we take a look at the best music of the year so far: albums and singles that have stood out to us over the past six months.

On this episode, we have a panel of experts and contributors joining us who make it a habit to listen to as much music as they can.

Alt.Latino’s producer Anamaria Sayre joins us once again, as well as NPR’s Weekend Edition producer Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, L.A. Times culture writer Suzy Exposito and frequent Alt.Latino contributor Stefanie Fernández.

You can find these tracks and more on the Alt.Latino playlist, updated weekly by our team on Spotify and Apple Music.