Almost 50 TSA Workers at MCO Have Now Tested Positive for Coronavirus Since The Start of The Pandemic

Passengers are returning to MCO, but not as quickly as expected. Photo: Isaac Babcock

There have been forty-seven cases of coronavirus among TSA workers at Orlando International Airport since mid-March. 

In a message sent to staff late Friday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said four more TSA officers at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Garcia says the officers will remain out of operation under a doctor can clear them to return to work.

He said the officers’ last day at the security checkpoint was Tuesday, July 14th.

These latest cases bring the total number of TSA officers at MCO who have fallen ill with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic to forty-seven.

Officers at the airport are required to wear surgical masks and protective eye wear and Plexiglas shields have been put up at counters.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says high-touch areas are being deep-cleaned.

But a whistle blower who spoke to NPR earlier this month, questioned whether these measures were enough to protect workers. 

In April, a TSA worker at Miami International Airport died after contracting the virus on the job.


