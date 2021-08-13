 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


All OCPS Students Automatically Qualify for Free Meals Through USDA Program This Year

by (WMFE)

Photo: Khamkhor


Orange County Public Schools says every student will automatically qualify for free breakfasts, lunches and suppers this year through a USDA program.

Parents will not have to fill out any paperwork for their child to qualify for the program. 

The healthy and kid-friendly meals will be prepared by OCPS’ Food and Nutrition Services Department. 

Menus will be posted on the district’s website on a weekly basis and families can reserve meals for any child who needs to quarantine at home due to COVID-19. 

Breakfasts include items like waffles, egg sandwiches and yogurt and granola.

Lunches and suppers contain fresh fruits and vegetables and a main entrée like hot wings or Brazilian sweet bun and plantains. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP