WATCH: 2 American Women Astronauts Venture Out For First All-Female Spacewalk

by Brendan Byrne (NPR)
Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir began conducting the first-ever all-female spacewalk Friday morning. Photo: NASA

Friday marked the first time a space walk has comprised only female astronauts. Women have walked in space before but this walk reflects a real change in the astronaut corps.
