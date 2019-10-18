WATCH: 2 American Women Astronauts Venture Out For First All-Female Spacewalk
Friday marked the first time a space walk has comprised only female astronauts. Women have walked in space before but this walk reflects a real change in the astronaut corps.
We live-streamed the walk on our Facebook page. Watch here:
