 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


All Eyes On Weather Ahead Of Boeing’s Starliner Launch Attempt Friday

by (WMFE)

Boeing’s Starliner is mounted atop its ride to space, the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket, in preparation for Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) in collaboration with NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Photo: United Launch Alliance


All eyes are on the weather as Boeing counts down to Friday’s launch attempt of the Starliner spacecraft from Cape Canaveral.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron forecasts only a 40 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch attempt Friday at 2:53 p.m. ET. 

“There’s a lot of moisture that’s going to be around Friday and the winds will be from the southwest to the northeast, so that tends to focus a lot of the afternoon thunderstorms along the East Coast near the launch site,” said FPREN meteorologist Ray Hawthorne. “Conditions are not favoring a launch at this point. It’s still possible but there’s a good chance of thunderstorms in the forecast.”

Still, teams are moving forward with the uncrewed test flight of Starliner, designed to carry astronauts to the International Space Station and back for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “It’s a very important mission and I think it’s going to go very well,” NASA administrator Bill Nelson told WMFE.

NASA and Boeing conducted a critical Launch Readiness Review earlier this week. “It was a very smooth review,” said Nelson. “I think that indicates all of the hard work and the dedication that went into getting ready for this.”

A planned rollout Wednesday of the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and Starliner capsule was delayed due to an internet service provider outage and looming bad weather. ULA said the rollout is rescheduled for Thursday morning and the launch is still on track.

If weather or other issues delay Friday’s launch attempt, Boeing has two backup windows next week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP