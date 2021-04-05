 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
All Central Florida Veterans, Their Spouses and Caregivers Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines Through the Orlando VA

Photo: Jessica Radanavong

The change was authorized under the Biden administration’s SAVE LIVES Act. 

All veterans, their spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries can now get vaccinated at the Orlando VA under the Biden administration’s SAVE LIVES Act. 

Veterans who already receive care at the VA are still in the priority group for the vaccine due to the high demand for the shots. 

Anyone who is eligible can register to get a shot on the VA website or use any of the walk-in clinics at the Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin, Viera or Daytona Beach VA sites. 

In a statement, Acting Director of the Orlando VA Dr. Lisa Zacher says the organization’s focus since the beginning of the pandemic has been vaccinating as many veterans as possible. 

Under this new legislation, she says they’re excited to multiply their efforts. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

