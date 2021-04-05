All Central Florida Veterans, Their Spouses and Caregivers Can Get COVID-19 Vaccines Through the Orlando VA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The change was authorized under the Biden administration’s SAVE LIVES Act.

COVID-19 Vaccine clinics in Daytona, Viera, Lake Baldwin and Lake Nona this week. Walk-ins welcome. See the link for times. https://t.co/0YwDeLQNYt — OVAHCS (@OVAHCS) April 5, 2021

All veterans, their spouses, caregivers and some beneficiaries can now get vaccinated at the Orlando VA under the Biden administration’s SAVE LIVES Act.

Veterans who already receive care at the VA are still in the priority group for the vaccine due to the high demand for the shots.

Anyone who is eligible can register to get a shot on the VA website or use any of the walk-in clinics at the Lake Nona, Lake Baldwin, Viera or Daytona Beach VA sites.

In a statement, Acting Director of the Orlando VA Dr. Lisa Zacher says the organization’s focus since the beginning of the pandemic has been vaccinating as many veterans as possible.

Under this new legislation, she says they’re excited to multiply their efforts.