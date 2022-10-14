All aboard: SunRail will return to its regular schedule on Monday

All SunRail trains in Florida will resume regular services starting on Monday.

Trains have been operating on a limited schedule after the Central Florida Rail Corridor was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

Now that repairs are complete, SunRail will begin operating again on its normal schedule at all stops along its 16 station route between DeBary and Poinciana.

For a complete schedule, visit SunRail.com or follow SunRail on Twitter @RideSunRail.

If you have questions about your card, fares or schedules, you can also call 1-855-RAIL-411.