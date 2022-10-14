 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


All aboard: SunRail will return to its regular schedule on Monday

by (WMFE)

Photo: @RideSunRail


All SunRail trains in Florida will resume regular services starting on Monday. 

Trains have been operating on a limited schedule after the Central Florida Rail Corridor was damaged during Hurricane Ian. 

Now that repairs are complete, SunRail will begin operating again on its normal schedule at all stops along its 16 station route between DeBary and Poinciana.

For a complete schedule, visit SunRail.com or follow SunRail on Twitter @RideSunRail. 

If you have questions about your card, fares or schedules, you can also call 1-855-RAIL-411. 


