 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Alizé Carrère explores how communities around the globe adapt to environmental changes

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

National Geographic explorer, film maker and scientist Alizé Carrère. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


With COP26, the United Nations climate change conference, underway in Glasgow this week, there’s renewed focus on the effort to tackle climate change. 

President Biden said the US aims to be a net zero emissions economy by 2050 and other countries are making similar promises. But adapting to climate change has to be part of the strategy too. 

National Geographic explorer, film maker and scientist Alizé Carrère has spent the last seven years visiting communities around the globe and talking to them about how they are adapting to profound environmental changes. Carrère documents her work in a series that debuted on PBS in September:  Adaptation.  

“Adaptation is really sort of one piece of the puzzle,”  says Carrère. 

“I think that when we talk about climate change, mitigation, i.e. addressing the sources of climate change, still should remain the main area of focus. But adaptation is the reality for so many…and how we live with the changes and consequences of climate change is a huge part of reality for many people around the world and will continue to be so even if we were to completely shut off all machines tomorrow.”

Click on the audio player to hear the full conversation.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of earthquakes, criminal trials and rugby ... Read Full Bio »

TOP