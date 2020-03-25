 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Alexander Cartwright Confirmed As UCF President

by (WMFE)

Alexander Cartwright. Photo courtesy of UCF

The University of Central Florida has a new president. University of Missouri Chancellor, Dr. Alexander Cartwright was confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors during a virtual meeting today. 

Cartwright is the sixth UCF president. He will start on April 13th. 

In a press release from the University, Cartwright said one of his most urgent priorities is helping UCF navigate the challenge of COVID-19, with students shifting to remote instruction and employees to remote work. 

He takes over from Thad Seymour Jr. who has been serving as interim president since the resignation of Dale Whittaker last year. 

 


