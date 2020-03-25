Alexander Cartwright Confirmed As UCF President

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The University of Central Florida has a new president. University of Missouri Chancellor, Dr. Alexander Cartwright was confirmed by the Florida Board of Governors during a virtual meeting today.

Cartwright is the sixth UCF president. He will start on April 13th.

In a press release from the University, Cartwright said one of his most urgent priorities is helping UCF navigate the challenge of COVID-19, with students shifting to remote instruction and employees to remote work.

He takes over from Thad Seymour Jr. who has been serving as interim president since the resignation of Dale Whittaker last year.