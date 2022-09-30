Airports reopening after Hurricane Ian; LYNX resumes routes on Sunday schedule

Orlando International Airport announced Friday that, as of noon, it is resuming passenger flights.

A preliminary survey found minor damage to airport facilities following Hurricane Ian’s passage as a tropical storm. And Orlando International hopes to resume normal airport operations fully within 24 hours.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport reopened at 6 a.m. Friday and is back to normal.

Daytona Beach International Airport remained closed.

Also in Central Florida, the LYNX bus system is resuming its fixed routes using the Sunday schedule through this weekend.

Some routes began at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Others will start only when it’s safe to do so. And routes could be modified for safety reasons or to comply with curfews.