Airport Employees Including TSA Workers Can Get Vaccinated on Thursday at the Orlando International Airport Parking Lot

AdventHealth and Orange County will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Thursday at the Orlando International Airport. 

The mobile vaccine clinic will be held in the West Park Place Economy Parking Lot also known as the Gold Lot of the airport.

All airport workers including TSA workers who are 16 and up are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine on site.

Anyone who is 16 or 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get their shot. 

Appointments are required at the site as vaccine supply is limited. Proof of eligibility including a valid state ID like a drivers license is required at registration. 

More than 215 TSA workers at the airport have gotten sick with COVID-19 since last March.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

