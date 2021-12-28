 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Airbnb will continue crackdown on unauthorized parties at Orlando, Kissimmee rentals over New Year’s holiday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Airbnb is once again cracking down on unauthorized parties on New Year’s Eve in Orlando and Kissimmee with restrictions on some reservations. 


People without a history of positive reviews won’t be able to rent Airbnb properties in Orlando and Kissimmee for one-night over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

Spokesperson Ben Breit says the company is also using technology to defer last-minute two- and three- day bookings around the holiday. 

Breit says cracking down on unauthorized parties is better for guests and hosts especially with Omicron cases surging throughout the US. 

“This initiative is, has always been focused on trying to stop, you know, unauthorized parties disruptive gatherings. With this new variant beginning to spread, if it has the added impact of, hopefully, stopping a big party where a virus could spread then that’s great.”

Breit says customers can call a special hotline available on the Airbnb website to report rowdy parties at Airbnb rentals.

“We definitely want to know about that. Because the sooner that we can begin working with a host to try to shut that down and to get it under control and get any kind of unauthorized guests out, the better I think both for the sanity of that neighbor and from a safety standpoint as well. So we really encourage any neighbors to utilize that line.”

Last year alone, Airbnb blocked almost 2,000 rentals in the Central Florida area over the New Year’s holiday due to their guidelines around parties. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP