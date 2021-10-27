Airbnb bans one-night reservations at Central Florida properties ahead of Halloween weekend

Airbnb in Central Florida will ban one-night reservations for guests ahead of the Halloween weekend in order to cut down on unauthorized parties.

this is your reminder that bookings for the original #ScreamMovie house open tomorrow at 1pm EDT 👇 https://t.co/Q0iO8ZwgkA — Airbnb (@Airbnb) October 11, 2021

The exception to this rule is guests with a history of positive reviews across multiple stays at Airbnb properties.

Spokesperson Ben Breit says unauthorized parties can not only result in damages to properties, but they can also help spread COVID-19.

“There’s nothing good about an unauthorized party. It’s bad for that host, it’s bad for neighbors. It’s bad for Airbnb right? Nobody wants this to happen.”

Breit says over 2,000 people were stopped from booking properties last Halloween in Orlando and Kissimmee because of a poor track record with the company.

He says the company doesn’t mind losing those reservations.

“Don’t know about that whether it will detract from business. We just believe it’s the right thing to do. So we’re going to really continue to put trust and safety first and the rest will kind of work itself out.”

Masks and social distancing are no longer required at Central Florida Airbnb properties as an Orange County state of emergency was lifted today.