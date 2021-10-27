 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Airbnb bans one-night reservations at Central Florida properties ahead of Halloween weekend

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Airbnb in Central Florida will ban one-night reservations for guests ahead of the Halloween weekend in order to cut down on unauthorized parties. 

The exception to this rule is guests with a history of positive reviews across multiple stays at Airbnb properties. 

Spokesperson Ben Breit says unauthorized parties can not only result in damages to properties, but they can also help spread COVID-19. 

“There’s nothing good about an unauthorized party. It’s bad for that host, it’s bad for neighbors. It’s bad for Airbnb right? Nobody wants this to happen.”

Breit says over 2,000 people were stopped from booking properties last Halloween in Orlando and Kissimmee because of a poor track record with the company. 

He says the company doesn’t mind losing those reservations.

“Don’t know about that whether it will detract from business. We just believe it’s the right thing to do. So we’re going to really continue to put trust and safety first and the rest will kind of work itself out.”

Masks and social distancing are no longer required at Central Florida Airbnb properties as an Orange County state of emergency was lifted today.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

