 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ailing manatees benefit from warm weather, outpouring of donations and support

by (WMFE)

Among the manatees rescued this year from Florida waters were 13 orphaned calves. At least two ended up at a SeaWorld rehabilitation center, where they faced a long recovery. Photo by Amy Green


Florida wildlife authorities say the Indian River Lagoon’s ailing manatees are benefitting from recent warm weather. 

They say they are ready to start supplemental feedings as soon as the iconic sea cows show any signs of cold stress. 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission got an update at their regular meeting on this year’s record die-off of manatees in the state, especially the Indian River Lagoon. 

FWC’s Gil McRae told the commissioners wildlife authorities are taking special care to prevent manatees from associating humans with food. 

“The feed will be enclosed in floating PVC squares. It will allow us to control where the feed goes. And also at the end of the day, typically we’d feed in the morning, assess how much of that feed has been taken.” 

The supplemental feedings will take place at the Cape Canaveral power plant. It is illegal for individuals to feed manatees. More than 1,000 manatees have died this year in Florida.

Larry Williams of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the commissioners the plight of the state’s manatees is generating an outpouring of donations and support. 

“A lot of the farming operations are donating food, and people are willing to donate all sorts of resources. And I think that’s a signal of how much people care, and how much they want to help.” 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP