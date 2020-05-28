 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Ahead of the SpaceX Dragon Capsule Launch, Kennedy Space Center Reopens its Visitor Center

by (WMFE)

Photo: Maarten Wijnants

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopened Thursday for the first time in more than two months. Tickets are already sold out for this Saturday ahead of the SpaceX Dragon Capsule launch.  

Visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask that covers their face and mouth and submit to a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter. 

Markers on the floor outside rides and six feet between tables in retail and dining areas will encourage social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are available throughout the center and cashless credit payments reduce the risk of transmission.

Theater shows have been canceled to prevent crowds of ten or more people.

Operating hours have been reduced to 10 am to 4 pm to allow for extra cleaning and occupancy will be limited using timed, dated admission tickets. Parking is free and annual passes that were set to expire March 16 have been automatically extended for two months.

The following attractions are open courtesy of the KSC Visitor Complex page:

  • Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame (no pre-shows)
  • Rocket Garden
  • Nature and Technology
  • Space Shuttle Atlantis (no pre-shows)
  • NASA Now
  • Journey to Mars
  • Character appearances
  • Additional photo opportunities located in the Atlantis West Pavilion.

While other rides and events have been shut down:

  • KSC Bus Tour including the Apollo/Saturn V Center, Universe Theatre, IMAX Theatre, Children’s Play Dome, Shuttle Launch Experience, Dine With An Astronaut and astronaut appearances, Special Interest Tours and Cosmic Quest
  • Overnight Adventures, Astronaut Training Experience and Mars Base 1
  • Shuttle Express
  • Rocket Garden Café, Red Rock Grill, Milky Way Ice Cream Shop, Starbucks
  • Printed visitor complex maps
  • Digipass and photo prints

For a list of commonly asked questions, click on the link. 


