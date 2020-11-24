Ahead of Black Friday Shopping, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis Says Beware Online Scams

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



These scams could begin with someone giving out their personal information.

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year.

In a statement, Patronis said with more Floridians turning to online shopping, it makes it easier for them to become victims of fraud and scams.

He said it’s crucial that shoppers monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity and avoid giving out personal and financial information.

They should also avoid unfamiliar merchants, items that are priced well below market value, and credit or coupon offers.

To report fraud visit FraudFreeFlorida.com.