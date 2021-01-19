 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ahead of Biden’s Inauguration, Central Florida Leaders Prepare for a New Administration in the White House

by (WMFE)

Photo: Louis Velazquez

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida leaders are weighing in on the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. 


Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat, says she’s looking forward to Biden’s steady leadership in the White House. 

Fried says Biden is somebody who brings experts to the table, listens to science, and will lead with a measured approach that takes care of everybody.  

“Not just those who voted for President-elect Biden, but truly be president of the entire United States. And know that the president-elect will have the minds and the hearts of the country when he starts to lead in that direction and stop the divisiveness in our country.”

Fried said she’s also grateful she won’t have to wake up to an early morning Twitter storm from the Commander in Chief everyday. 

Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican, says he’s very nervous about the policies the new administration might promote. 

And he says it’s unclear whether Biden will be able to unite the country. 

“Many on the left define unity as agree with us or be quiet. What I hope he talks about is saying that we can disagree agreeably. We can have strongly held ideas, we can disagree strongly about what the right policies are, but we should remember that we are all Americans.”

Fine says he’s especially concerned about the immigration, small business, and COVID-19 mitigation policies the new administration might introduce. 

You can tune into special coverage of Biden’s election on Wednesday on this station from 11 am to 2 pm or livestream it on the WMFE app.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP