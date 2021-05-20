 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ahead of A Busy Memorial Day Holiday in Orlando, COVID-19 Hospitalizations at AdventHealth Central Florida Are Down

Photo: Justin Casey

Doctors say that’s due to a decrease in vaccine hesitancy in the area.

AdventHealth hospitals throughout Central Florida are noting a marked decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations. 

Chief Scientific Officer Steven R. Smith says only 300 people are hospitalized currently with the virus.

“I think we can attribute that to a couple of things. One is the vaccinations are getting out and in arms and that’s protecting us all from COVID-19. And I think also we’re seeing the summertime, people are out and spread out a little bit.”

However, Smith says it’s crucial to stay vigilant over the Memorial Day holiday. 

“And we just have to be a little careful around the holiday coming up to make sure that we are appropriately vaccinated first. But if you’re not vaccinated, stay apart, mask up, those things. We need to protect each other, not just ourselves.”

Overall, Florida recorded only 2,893 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 76 coronavirus-related deaths.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

