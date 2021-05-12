 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried Teases Run for Florida Governor With Latest Campaign Video

by (WMFE)

Photo: FDACS

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Fried released the video on her Twitter page this morning.

She tweeted out the video that features footage of her at different events in the state and on MSNBC’s The ReidOut show along with the hashtag #SomethingNew 6.01.2021 suggesting she might announce her run on June 1.

In one clip, she says current Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to be a one-term governor calling him a dictator.

“The people of the state of Florida will not be suppressed. Their voices will not be shut down. They will rise up. They will see Ron DeSantis for who he is: an authoritarian dictator.”

The video ends with a clip of Fried talking about her potential candidacy with MSNBC anchor Joy Reid.

“It’s becoming clearer and clearer that Ron DeSantis needs to be a one-term governor. We are getting very close to making a decision cause the state of Florida and the people that live here deserve so much better than what they’re getting from Ron DeSantis.”

If Fried runs, she will be the second Democratic candidate to oppose DeSantis in the gubernatorial race. 

US House Rep. Charlie Crist threw his hat in the ring last week. Crist served as Florida’s Republican governor from 2007 to 2011 before he switched parties. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP