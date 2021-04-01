Agriculture Commissioner Fried Gets Her COVID-19 Shot at Florida A&M University
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried got her COVID-19 vaccine today at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee.
Fried was vaccinated on camera in front of the media.
Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would also be vaccinated this week, but didn’t say where he would be getting the shot or if he would be inoculated on camera.
According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly 6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus in Florida, with nearly 3.4 million plus completing the full two-dose series
Starting on Monday, anyone 16 and up in the state will be eligible to get vaccinated.
