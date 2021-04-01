 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Agriculture Commissioner Fried Gets Her COVID-19 Shot at Florida A&M University

Photo: Nikki Fried

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried got her COVID-19 vaccine today at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee. 

Fried was vaccinated on camera in front of the media. 

Yesterday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would also be vaccinated this week, but didn’t say where he would be getting the shot or if he would be inoculated on camera. 

According to the Florida Department of Health, nearly 6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus in Florida, with nearly 3.4 million plus completing the full two-dose series 

Starting on Monday, anyone 16 and up in the state will be eligible to get vaccinated. 


