Agriculture Commissioner Fried: Florida Has Seen a 550 Percent Increase in Pediatric COVID-19 Cases Over the Last Month

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried held her daily coronavirus update today and reported some staggering figures for Florida.

15,840 people are in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 in Florida, according to 254 hospitals reporting to @HHSGov. This is a new record. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 13, 2021

Fried says some 15,840 Floridians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 48.9 percent of all ICU beds in the state are occupied by someone with the virus.

“If Florida were a country, it would be the second most infected place on the planet.”

Fried says rising pediatric cases and hospitalizations has not dissuaded Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis from walking back his ban on mask mandates in K-12 schools.

“Florida has seen a 550 percent increase in COVID cases among children and a 520 percent increase in children hospitalized with COVID over the last month.”

This news comes as the White House Coronavirus Task Force found 40 percent of all new COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the US come from Florida and Texas.