After Week-Long Delay, SpaceX Targets Launch Of First Internet Satellite Constillation

SpaceX will attempt to launch 60 satellites on a single rocket Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, an effort to jump into the internet service provider market.

The launch attempt comes after a week-long delay. Two attempts to launch the fully-loaded Falcon 9 were scrubbed — one attempt due to upper level winds, another was caused by a software issue.

It will be the Falcon 9’s heaviest payload, carrying 60 satellites that will be the first in a fleet of satellites for the private company’s global internet service called Starlink. SpaceX envisions thousands of satellites deployed by dozens of launches blanketing the globe to provide high-speed internet anywhere.

The launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. and remains open until midnight. Weather forecasters predict favorable conditions.

