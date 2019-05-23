 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


After Week-Long Delay, SpaceX Targets Launch Of First Internet Satellite Constillation

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will attempt to launch 60 satellites on a single rocket Thursday night from Cape Canaveral, an effort to jump into the internet service provider market.

The launch attempt comes after a week-long delay. Two attempts to launch the fully-loaded Falcon 9 were scrubbed — one attempt due to upper level winds, another was caused by a software issue.

It will be the Falcon 9’s heaviest payload, carrying 60 satellites that will be the first in a fleet of satellites for the private company’s global internet service called Starlink. SpaceX envisions thousands of satellites deployed by dozens of launches blanketing the globe to provide high-speed internet anywhere.

The launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. and remains open until midnight. Weather forecasters predict favorable conditions.

