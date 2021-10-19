 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


After SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, Chris Sembroski is back on Earth

by (WMFE)

Chris Sembroski snaps photos from SpaceX's Crew Dragon during the Inspration4 mission. Photo: SpaceX


The crew of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission spent three days in space, launching from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission was bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman and aimed to raise money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It was the first all-civilian mission with four ordinary people joining the mission. One of those crewmembers is Chris Sembroski. He and his crewmates trained for the mission over the course of a few months and took us all along with them through a documentary that aired on Netflix in near real time. Dr. Sian Procter and Haley Arceneaux joined Sembroski and Isaacman on the mission.

Sembroski and his crew are now back here on Earth. So what was the experience like? We’ll speak with Sembroksi about the mission and what’s next after leaving the planet.


