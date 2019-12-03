After Shortage, Smokable Medical Marijuana Supply Expected To Increase

Companies are finally increasing the amount of smokable medical marijuana that they are growing in Florida. That’s according to the Sun Sentinel.

Ever since it became legal in Florida earlier this year, there has been a shortage in smokable medical marijuana. Companies have instead focused on products like oils, capsules and vaping cartridges.

Commission of Agriculture Nikki Fried says the overall shortage is because the state’s medical marijuana industry is so heavily regulated that it’s almost impossible for smaller businesses to step into the market.