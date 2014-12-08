 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


After Orion launch, planetary scientist looks to the future

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Orion Launch

Orion blasts off atop a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: KennedySpaceCenter.com

With the successful test flight of Orion Friday, NASA marked the start of what it calls a new era in human spaceflight.

Designed for deep space travel, Orion may one day put humans on Mars or an asteroid.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with UCF Planetary Scientist Phil Metzger about the launch and the future of human space exploration.

 

Listen to an extended cut of Phil Metzger’s conversation with 90.7’s Brendan Byrne, including details about an asteroid mission and the future of space mining.

 

 


