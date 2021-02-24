 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


After increase in murders, Florida attorney general nearly doubles reward for tips in homicide cases to $9,500

by (WMFE)

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced an increase in Crime Stoppers tips at a press conference in Orlando Wednesday. Photo: OPD via Facebook

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has nearly doubled the reward for tips leading to a homicide arrest in Florida to $9,500.

She is responding to the state’s 16% increase in murders during the first half of last year.

Moody hopes the higher reward will encourage anonymous tipsters to contact one of Florida’s 27 Crime Stopper organizations by calling **TIPS .

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón welcomed her announcement at a press conference Wednesday.

“These tips are critical for our investigators to solve these types of crimes,” he said. “And we also have to think about the family members that are affected by these tragedies or incidents that have no answers.”

The Attorney General’s Office says more than 55,000 Crime Stopper tips led to more than 2,000 arrests in Florida over the past year. 

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP