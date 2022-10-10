 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
After Ian: Bethune-Cookman students return to dorms this week

by (WMFE)

Bethune Cookman University photo by: Talia Blake/WMFE


Bethune-Cookman University students will start returning to their residence halls this week. 

The Daytona Beach campus has been closed due to flooding and other damage caused by Hurricane Ian. 

In-person classes will begin next Monday, October 17th, while online classes will be held at their regular times this week. 

Students should check in with their individual residence halls once they are back on campus.

School officials are warning students and families to avoid any debris or standing water that may remain as they move back into dorms. 

An on-campus admissions event will continue as planned on October 12th.


