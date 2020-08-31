 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


After Historic Polar Mission, SpaceX Eyes Another Space Coast Launch

by (WMFE)

A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape canveral sent the SAOCOM 1B satellite on a polar orbit, the first southward launch from Florida since 1969. Photo: SpaceX

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

SpaceX is set to launch more Starlink satellites into space Tuesday morning from Kennedy Space Center. It comes just days after a historic launch Sunday.

The Starlink launch will send dozens more of SpaceX’s internet satellites into space with plans to blanket the globe with broadband internet access.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt follows a successful mission Sunday. SpaceX launched an Argentinian satellite into a polar orbit — the first southward launch from Florida since 1969.

The company successfully landed the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral, creating a sonic boom heard throughout much of Central Florida.

Tuesday’s launch attempt is set for 9:29 a.m EST and weather remains favorable.

It’s been a busy week for launches on the Space Coast. An attempt by United Launch Alliance to launch a classified spy satellite was scrubbed Saturday. The company said it will try once more in about a week.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP