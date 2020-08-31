After Historic Polar Mission, SpaceX Eyes Another Space Coast Launch

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



SpaceX is set to launch more Starlink satellites into space Tuesday morning from Kennedy Space Center. It comes just days after a historic launch Sunday.

The Starlink launch will send dozens more of SpaceX’s internet satellites into space with plans to blanket the globe with broadband internet access.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch attempt follows a successful mission Sunday. SpaceX launched an Argentinian satellite into a polar orbit — the first southward launch from Florida since 1969.

The company successfully landed the first stage booster back at Cape Canaveral, creating a sonic boom heard throughout much of Central Florida.

Falcon 9 first stage lands at Landing Zone 1 to complete this booster’s fourth flight pic.twitter.com/tUtAcKmIFn — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 31, 2020

Tuesday’s launch attempt is set for 9:29 a.m EST and weather remains favorable.

It’s been a busy week for launches on the Space Coast. An attempt by United Launch Alliance to launch a classified spy satellite was scrubbed Saturday. The company said it will try once more in about a week.