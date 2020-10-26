 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AFL-CIO Urges Union Members To Vote Democrat In The 2020 General Election

by Robbie Gaffney (WFSU)

Photo: Jon Sailer

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida AFL-CIO, which represents many of the state’s labor unions, is reaching out to Republican members—urging them to vote Democrat in the presidential election.

Rich Templin is the group’s public policy director.

“We’re talking to those members. We’re reaching out to them in a very patterned, systemic way and what we are hearing back is they’re done. They’re done with the chaos. They’re done with everything that they’ve been through over the past four years.”

Templin says nearly 40 percent of union members registered to vote are registered as Republicans.

Tomorrow marks exactly a week left before Election Day on November 3. All early voting sites in the state must close by November 1.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP