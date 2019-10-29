 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NPR News


Affordable Housing Community Opens in Parramore, Bringing Supportive Services for At-Risk Residents

by The Associated Press (NPR)

The 120 affordable units are available across from Z. L. Riley Park. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The first phase of what will be a 211 unit affordable housing project opened Tuesday in Orlando.

One hundred and twenty units have been completed at the Parramore Oaks community.

Mayor Buddy Dyer says 80 percent of the one, two and three bedroom apartments are reserved for low-income families. 

He says residents will be able to use nearby Westmoreland Trail to connect to SunRail and Lymmo for school and work-and walk across the street to use Z. L. Riley park for recreation. 

“But with the families that move in here I envision that that park will be full of children all the time having fun.”

Parramore Oaks is the second affordable housing property to open in Parramore in 2019 after 176 units opened at Amelia Court in Creative Village.

District 6 Commissioner Hill Regina Hill says fifteen percent of the units at Parramore Oaks will offer at-risk residents additional health and counseling services including those who have been homeless. 

“Those that might have evictions and they might can afford to live here but no one else can rent because of their poor credit history. You can live here.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition says there are only 13 properties for every 100 low-income renters in the Kissimmee-Orlando-Sanford metropolitan area. The area ranks number one in the country when it comes to a shortage of affordable homes. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.


