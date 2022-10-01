 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

by (WMFE)

A Chuck E Cheese in Port Orange was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. GPS coordinates in this aerial video posted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office enable you to pinpoint the location of flooding.


The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county.

The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.

The damage includes a Chuck E Cheese in Port Orange, where the roof has collapsed, and the Ponce Inslet Jetty.

In the post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers not to create waves on flooded streets, which can add to the damage by pushing water in to homes. It also cautions homeowners against scams and unlicensed contractors.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP