Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county.

The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.

The damage includes a Chuck E Cheese in Port Orange, where the roof has collapsed, and the Ponce Inslet Jetty.

In the post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers not to create waves on flooded streets, which can add to the damage by pushing water in to homes. It also cautions homeowners against scams and unlicensed contractors.