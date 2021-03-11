 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Advocates Worry After Effort To Minimize Baker Acts On Kids Gets Watered Down

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU)

During the 2018-2019 school year, more than 37,000 children were Baker Acted. The number has increased each year since the state started keeping records.

A proposal to address the use of involuntary psychiatric exams on children was recently watered down leaving advocates like the Florida Council of Churches’ Russell Wilson disappointed:

“What they really need is not handcuffs in the back of a cruiser. What they really need is a loving adult who can help them through a moment of crisis.”

The measure by Rep. Rene Plasencia leaves in place a requirement that schools notify parents before a Baker Act occurs.

However, language around trying to de-escalate situations and relying more on mental health providers was stripped from the bill.

The language remains in a Senate companion bill, and advocates are hoping the language will eventually be added back later on.


