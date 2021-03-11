Advocates Worry After Effort To Minimize Baker Acts On Kids Gets Watered Down

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



During the 2018-2019 school year, more than 37,000 children were Baker Acted. The number has increased each year since the state started keeping records.

A proposal to address the use of involuntary psychiatric exams on children was recently watered down leaving advocates like the Florida Council of Churches’ Russell Wilson disappointed: