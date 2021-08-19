 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu Says Kids 12 and Up, Who are Especially Vulnerable to COVID, Should Be Eligible To Get the Booster This Fall

Photo: Dr. Vincent Hsu


These include children who are cancer patients.

Children 12 and up who are immunosuppressed, undergoing cancer treatment or organ recipients will be able to get the Pfizer or Moderna booster shot in Central Florida soon.

AdventHealth’s Dr. Vincent Hsu says these third shots should be available as early as September.

“If a child who is under 18 for example has a very weakened immune system because they have cancer, or they require certain types of medications to suppress their immune system, they would be eligible for a third dose just like everyone else.”

Hsu says patients should consult with their doctor about when to get the shot as certain medications might make it harder for their body to generate antibodies against COVID.

“Because sometimes when you’re getting chemotherapy or you’re getting medications, you can time them so that your immune system is more active and get your dose at a certain time as opposed to another time when medications cause your immune system to be a little more depressed.”

Hsu says adults who are especially vulnerable to the virus will also be eligible to get the third shot this fall.


