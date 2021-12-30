AdventHealth’s Dr. Neil Finkler has these tips for staying safe from Omicron over the New Year’s holiday

AdventHealth doctors are reminding Orange County residents to get vaccinated and boosted ahead of visiting with family and friends over the New Year’s holiday.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says only about 4 percent of all the positive COVID cases at Centra Care were diagnosed in people who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

“Get yourself boosted, get your loved ones boosted. It’s the number one thing you can do. Number two is continue to do what we’ve been asking people to do all along. Put your mask on. Stay out of crowds and keep socially distanced.”

Finkler says even if people are fully vaccinated, gatherings of any kind should be kept small and outdoors.

“I would just tell everybody to do it with real caution. Preferably be around people whose vaccination status you know. Keep the crowds limited and as outdoors as you can be.”

Finkler says symptoms of Omicron tend to appear faster, only about five days after exposure, and are similar to the common cold including a runny nose and sore throat.

About 240 people are currently hospitalized with COVID at AdventHealth’s hospitals in seven Central Florida counties.

To make an appointment to get tested, click on the link.