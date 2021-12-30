 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth’s Dr. Neil Finkler has these tips for staying safe from Omicron over the New Year’s holiday

by (WMFE)

Dr. Neil Finkler. Photo: Danielle Prieur


AdventHealth doctors are reminding Orange County residents to get vaccinated and boosted ahead of visiting with family and friends over the New Year’s holiday. 

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Neil Finkler says only about 4 percent of all the positive COVID cases at Centra Care were diagnosed in people who were fully vaccinated and boosted.

“Get yourself boosted, get your loved ones boosted. It’s the number one thing you can do. Number two is continue to do what we’ve been asking people to do all along. Put your mask on. Stay out of crowds and keep socially distanced.”

Finkler says even if people are fully vaccinated, gatherings of any kind should be kept small and outdoors.

“I would just tell everybody to do it with real caution. Preferably be around people whose vaccination status you know. Keep the crowds limited and as outdoors as you can be.”

Finkler says symptoms of Omicron tend to appear faster, only about five days after exposure, and are similar to the common cold including a runny nose and sore throat.

About 240 people are currently hospitalized with COVID at AdventHealth’s hospitals in seven Central Florida counties. 

To make an appointment to get tested, click on the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP