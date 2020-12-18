AdventHealth Will Add Third Vaccination Site for Employees in Daytona Beach

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



AdventHealth will open more COVID-19 vaccination sites for frontline healthcare workers at their Daytona Beach campus on Monday.

About 1,600 AdventHealth doctors and nurses were vaccinated on Wednesday with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, another 1,800 on Thursday at the hospital’s Orlando and Celebration campuses.

Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Steven Smith says all frontline staff in the seven county Central Florida region are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Smith says the Daytona Beach vaccination site will serve healthcare workers in Volusia and Flagler counties.

“So we’re looking forward to having another tool in the toolbox to help us bring this pandemic to an end.”

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vincent Hsu says he was vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine two days ago, and continues to be symptom-free except for some soreness in his shoulder.

Hsu says there have been no severe allergic reactions reported in any AdventHealth workers who have received the vaccine so far.

“We’ve said it before but it bears repeating: that this vaccine is safe and it’s our way out of the pandemic. We are anxiously waiting and working for the time when it will be available to the general public and we encourage everyone to get it once it becomes available.”

If the FDA approves emergency authorization for the Moderna vaccine, AdventHealth plans on using it to open more vaccination sites.

The Moderna vaccine does not have to be kept as cold as the Pfizer vaccine which will make it even easier to deploy.

