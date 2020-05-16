AdventHealth Says Some Of Its Coronavirus Test Results Are Unreliable, More Than 25,000 People In Central Florida Need To Get Retested

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



AdventHealth says some of its coronavirus test results are unreliable and more than 25,000 people in Central Florida will need to be retested.

In a statement, AdventHealth says the unreliable results stem from a third-party lab contracted to process the tests.

The lab “created unacceptable delays and we do not have confidence in the reliability of its tests,” the statement reads. AdventHealth is no longer doing business with the lab.

The statement did not provide the lab’s name.

The hospital system says the more than 25,000 people who have been affected by this change will be notified by letter or phone call.

These people fall into two broad groups: those who have received unreliable test results from the lab and those who have been awaiting results. The pending results will not arrive, since those tests have been canceled.

AdventHealth says everyone affected should be retested.

Both positive and negative test results could be inaccurate. Anyone who received a negative test result but has COVID-19 symptoms should seek immediate medical care.

AdventHealth CEO Darryl Tol says “teams across the organization are working around-the-clock to remedy the situation.”