AdventHealth Says COVID-19-Related Hospitalizations Continue to Trend Downward

An end to the latest coronavirus surge is in sight. 

AdventHealth says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at its hospitals across seven counties in Central Florida continues to decline. 

Only about 530 people are in hospital beds with the virus in the hospital system. 

The rate of positive COVID tests at Centra Care locations in the area has dropped to below ten percent for the first time since the spring.

In a statement, Dr. Tim Hendrix Senior Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care says, “he’s encouraged by what we are seeing throughout Florida and in Central Florida.” 

But Hendrix says it’s important to continue to watch the number of positive cases in Central Florida children-which accounts for one in five positive tests right now. 

AdventHealth Central Florida continues to operate at green status as hospital capacity continues to be high. 


