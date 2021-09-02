 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth Orlando’s Chief Medical Officer: “I Have Never Seen a Vaccine That is More Effective Than the COVID-19 Vaccine In Terms of Preventing Hospitalizations”

by (WMFE)

Photo: Victor Herrera


AdventHealth Orlando’s Chief Medical Officer says he has never seen a vaccine that is as effective as the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and death.

Dr. Victor Herrara says before he ran AdventHealth’s Orlando campus he was an infectious diseases doctor.

Herrera says through his entire career he has never seen a vaccine that is as effective at preventing severe illness as the COVID-19 vaccine. 

“I have never seen a vaccine that is more effective than the COVID-19 vaccine in terms of preventing hospitalizations, preventing severe illness and preventing deaths. Even when you compare it with other vaccines that we commonly use. We have not seen this very marked difference.”

He says even with some breakthrough cases, the majority of people in the hospital and ICU throughout the latest months-long surge, continue to be unvaccinated.

“The majority and we have seen this throughout this surge of the patients that are hospitalized and I’m talking in the range of 90 percent are patients that didn’t get the vaccine.”

Herrera says there are 1,330 people in AdventHealth Central Florida’s hospitals with COVID, a slight decrease from previous weeks as more people get the shot.

Find the shot nearest you by clicking on the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP