 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
We’ve modified 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV broadcasts. Tune in for the latest hurricane Ian updates at 4 minutes and 40 minutes after the hour.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


AdventHealth makes virtual urgent care appointments free through storm

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Residents can use the free service through Friday. 

Officials are warning Central Floridians to stay in their homes Wednesday and tomorrow as Hurricane Ian rips across the state. 

With this in mind, AdventHealth is offering free, virtual, urgent care visits with doctors 8 am Wednesday through 8 am Friday. 

The visits are available on the AdventHealth app, which is also free to download. 

Common conditions that can be addressed during these visits include cold and flu symptoms, back pain, minor burns, cuts and scrapes, and pink eye. 

If a prescription is needed, it will be written during the visit. 

Remember, in a medical emergency, storm-related or otherwise, dial 911 first. 

Download the app here. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP