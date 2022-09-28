AdventHealth makes virtual urgent care appointments free through storm

Residents can use the free service through Friday.

We want FL residents to stay well during the storm. Those with non-emergency health needs can reach the experts at AdventHealth for free video visits 24 hrs/day, 8 AM Wed to 8 AM Friday via the AdventHealth app. Just use the code “Ian” for the free visit. https://t.co/e7z2IPTGdN pic.twitter.com/8cZgwZcnx2 — AdventHealth Central Florida (@AdventHealthCFL) September 27, 2022

Officials are warning Central Floridians to stay in their homes Wednesday and tomorrow as Hurricane Ian rips across the state.

With this in mind, AdventHealth is offering free, virtual, urgent care visits with doctors 8 am Wednesday through 8 am Friday.

The visits are available on the AdventHealth app, which is also free to download.

Common conditions that can be addressed during these visits include cold and flu symptoms, back pain, minor burns, cuts and scrapes, and pink eye.

If a prescription is needed, it will be written during the visit.

Remember, in a medical emergency, storm-related or otherwise, dial 911 first.

